Food & Beverage

Burger King opens first store in Thrissur

Indiaretailing Bureau

Located at Selex Mall, East Fort, the new Burger King outlet becomes the seventh restaurant for the brand in Kerala

Bengaluru: Multinational chain of fast food restaurants Burger King has opened its first outlet in Thrissur district, Kerala, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Located at Selex Mall, East Fort, the new restaurant outlet becomes the seventh outlet for the brand in Kerala.

In addition to its variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian burgers, the store also features Burger King’s cafe format BK Café, offering a selection of beverages and desserts.

“South India is a key growth market for us, and we are thrilled to open our restaurant in Thrissur, a city known for its vibrant culture and discerning food lovers,” said Kapil Grover, CMO Burger King India. “This milestone reflects our commitment of bringing Burger King to more cities across India while tailoring our offerings to suit local tastes.”

The restaurant features self-ordering kiosks, allowing guests to browse the menu and place orders directly, as well as table ordering, where guests can scan a QR code on their tables to place their orders.

Within the next two days, Burger King will open its nest outlet at the soon-to-launch Hilite Mall in Thrissur.

Restaurant Brands Asia, formerly Known as Burger King India Ltd is the master franchisee for Burger King in India and Indonesia. It was established in 2013 as a partnership between real estate investment firm Everstone Capital and Burger King Corporation to open Burger King restaurants in India.

Currently, Burger King India operates 483 restaurants across 109 cities in India.

Latest News

