Retail legend B S Nagesh’s book Serve launched

BS Nagesh (BSN), Chairman of Shoppers Stop and a visionary in modern retail launched his book – 𝑺𝑬𝑹𝑽𝑬: 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒕 – 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒑𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝑺𝒕𝒐𝒑 𝑾𝒂𝒚 – on Monday at Crossword, Kemps Corner in Mumbai. In the book, BSN delves into service-oriented leadership, customer-centric innovation, and his inspiring journey in building one of India’s most iconic retail brands.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Nagesh’s wife Shailaja Nagesh, co-author Ritu D Ferrao; Kishore Biyani, Founder of Future Group; Rakesh Biyani, Managing Director of Future Retail Ltd.; Ashish Dikshit, Managing director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; Kavindra Mishra, the CEO and MD of Shoppers Stop; Neel Raheja, President of K Raheja Corp; Avijit Mitra, CEO of Croma; Pankaj Jaju, Founder and CEO – Metta Capital Advisors; Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock; Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman of Marico, and Bhavesh Pitroda CEO of IMAGES Group.

BSN has been a pioneer, driver and mentor for Indian Retail for the past three decades. And now, his debut novel is much more than just about his journey or a chronicle of retailing in India. It offers profound business insights and explores how fostering a culture of service and leading with empathy can shape exceptional customer experiences while building enduring brands.

The book is available at Crossword Bookstores and on Amazon for Rs 599.

