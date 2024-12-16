Reach Group appoints Harsh Dhar as Chief Operating Officer – Projects

New Delhi: Real estate developer Reach Group has appointed Harsh Dhar as its new Chief Operating Officer – Projects, a release by the company said on Monday.

With over 40 years of experience in real estate, including key leadership roles at prominent organizations like DLF and three decades of expertise in Dubai, Dhar brings knowledge in project management, strategic operations, and P&L leadership.

“Joining Reach Group is a proud moment for me. The Group has consistently set benchmarks for innovative and high-quality real estate solutions,” said Dhar. “I am committed to leveraging my experience to enhance the Group’s operational efficiency, deliver exceptional projects, and contribute to its growth story. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already established and shaping a dynamic future for Reach Group.”

Reach Group holds a portfolio of around 2 million sq. ft. comprising various projects.