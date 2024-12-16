Register Now
Jewellery brand Zoya enters East India

L-R: Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan’s jewellery division, and Twinkle Khanna, Indian designer and author
The latest flagship boutique of Zoya is located on Shakespeare Sarani Road in Kolkata

Bengaluru: Homegrown luxury jewellery brand Zoya from the House of Tata has entered East India with its first store in Kolkata, according to a company press release on Monday.

The new outlet was unveiled by Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan’s jewellery division, and the Indian designer and author Twinkle Khanna.

“Zoya finds a perfect home in Kolkata, where modern luxury meets rich cultural heritage. Reflecting the spirit of being ‘alive,’ Zoya celebrates the timeless journey of women in a city that truly appreciates art and culture,” said Chawla. 

Located in a heritage bungalow on Shakespeare Sarani Road, the flagship boutique features handcrafted murals and sculptures and houses a private lounge and flexible discussion rooms.

“Zoya is a brand with cultural capital – I love how each piece is not only beautifully crafted but that it tells a story that celebrates its muse. The Zoya store extends this narrative, creating a space that exemplifies our heritage,” said Khanna.

Founded in 2009, Zoya is a luxury jewelry brand under the jewellery division of Titan Company Ltd., alongside CaratLane and Tanishq. As of today, Zoya operates twelve exclusive boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad.

