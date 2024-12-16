Bean & Coffee + Kitchen opens in South Delhi’s panchsheel area

Bean & Coffee + Kitchen serves a food menu featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including savoury dishes and desserts.

New Delhi: Cafe chain Bean & Coffee + Kitchen has opened a new cafe in South Delhi’s vibrant Panchsheel area, a release by the company said.

“Bean & Coffee + Kitchen is more than a café; it’s a labour of love. We’ve paid attention to every detail, from sourcing the finest beans to designing a space where people can come together, unwind, and enjoy a shared love for great coffee and food,” said Shreya Ghai, chief executive officer (CEO), during the café’s launch.