Bean & Coffee + Kitchen opens in South Delhi’s panchsheel area

Bean & Coffee + Kitchen serves a food menu featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including savoury dishes and desserts.

New Delhi: Cafe chain Bean & Coffee + Kitchen has opened a new cafe in South Delhi’s vibrant Panchsheel area, a release by the company said.

“Bean & Coffee + Kitchen is more than a café; it’s a labour of love. We’ve paid attention to every detail, from sourcing the finest beans to designing a space where people can come together, unwind, and enjoy a shared love for great coffee and food,” said Shreya Ghai, chief executive officer (CEO), during the café’s launch.

Bean & Coffee + Kitchen serves a food menu featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including savoury dishes and desserts. Beyond its coffee and food offerings, Bean & Coffee + Kitchen is designed as a community space, with plans to host book readings, workshops, and events to engage with its patrons.

