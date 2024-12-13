Goyal Salt to establish Rs 80 cr manufacturing plant in Gandhidham

The Gandhidham facility complements Goyal Salt’s existing operations in Nawa City, where the company’s 15-acre unit handles salt refining.

New Delhi: FMCG company Goyal Salt Limited plans to invest Rs 80 crore to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gandhidham, near Kutch in Gujarat, a release by the company said on Friday.

Spread across 12 acres, the plant has a production capacity of 4,50,000 MT and is currently undergoing trial runs. It is expected to become operational by the end of January 2025.

The Gandhidham facility complements Goyal Salt’s existing operations in Nawa City, where the company’s 15-acre unit handles salt refining, raw salt storage, and refined salt packaging with a production capacity of 2,10,000 MT per annum.

“Gandhidham offers a conducive business environment and continues to be a top destination for investments. This new plant is a pivotal step in our expansion journey, enabling us to foster growth in Western and Eastern parts of the country,” said Pramesh Goyal, managing director (MD)of, Goyal Salt Limited. “The Rs 80 crore investment underscores our commitment to making Goyal Salt a household name across India. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Gandhidham facility will help us deliver world-class products while meeting the growing demand for premium industrial and edible salts.”

Goyal Salt produces a range of premium industrial and edible salts, including Triple Refined Free Flow Iodized Salt, Industrial Salt, Double Fortified Salt, and Triple Refined Half Dry Salt. The company’s presence spans North India, including states such as Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Founded in 2010, Goyal Salt Limited is one of the players in the natural salt category, with its primary manufacturing facility strategically located in Nawa City near Sambhar Lake. The company specializes in premium salts and currently operates with a capacity of 700 tonnes per day.

Goyal Salt was listed on the NSE SME Emerge Platform on October 11, 2023. For FY24, the company reported a total income of Rs 124.08 crore and a net profit of Rs 9.45 crore.