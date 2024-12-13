BSH Home Appliances unveils Siemens experience centre in Bengaluru

Its standout feature, the Life Arena, allows visitors to experience live cooking demonstrations and exclusive masterclasses using Siemens appliances.

New Delhi: BSH Home Appliances, a subsidiary of global home appliance leader BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, has launched the Siemens Experience Centre in Bengaluru, a release by the company said on Friday.

The Centre provides personalised one-on-one consultations with in-house chefs and product experts to help customers choose the right appliances, understand their features, and receive post-purchase support, the release added.

Its standout feature, the Life Arena, allows visitors to experience live cooking demonstrations and exclusive masterclasses using Siemens appliances.

Bengaluru contributes 15% to Siemens’ built-in appliance business in India and is home to globally acclaimed modular kitchen brands. According to the Centi-Millionaire Report 2024, the city is set to see a 150% rise in its ultra-wealthy population, further fueling demand for luxury products.

“The Siemens Experience Centre reflects our commitment to innovation and premium living. Bengaluru plays a crucial role in our growth strategy, and this Centre offers a space for customers to engage deeply with our products and elevate their home experiences,” said Saif Khan, chief executive officer (CEO), BSH Home Appliances India.

The Centre, located at No. 8, GF, 15th Cross, 6th Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru – 560078, is now open to the public, joining similar facilities in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.