Lingerie Brand Mhyth raises angel funding, achieves $1mn valuation within a month of launch

The Angel Round was led by Sandeep Daga, Founder & MD of Nine Rivers Capital, and Snehal Shah, a seasoned private equity investor

New Delhi: Lingerie brand Mhyth has raised its Angel Round of funding, achieving a valuation of over $1 million within just one month of launch, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

“Our mission is to celebrate the individuality and femininity of women, empowering them to embrace their true selves,” said Mitali Rai, chief executive officer (CEO), Mhyth. “While we’re exploring international production capabilities to meet current demand, our long-term vision is to highlight Indian craftsmanship globally by setting up a world-class manufacturing unit in India that rivals the best.”

The Angel Round was led by Sandeep Daga, Founder & MD of Nine Rivers Capital, and Snehal Shah, a seasoned private equity investor.

Mhyth offers a curated range of lingerie, bodysuits, nightwear, shapewear, and more.