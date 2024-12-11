Global SS Beauty Brands (GSSBB) ventures into colour cosmetics with Joyology Beauty

Positioned as a lifestyle masstige brand, Joyology Beauty will be available across all leading beauty retailers in the country

Mumbai: Global SS Beauty Brands Ltd. (GSSBB), the distribution arm of Shoppers Stop, has launched its own colour cosmetics brand Joyology Beauty to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for colour cosmetics in the country.

The Indian colour cosmetics market generated a revenue of $5.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $13.0 billion by 2030 as per data from Horizon Grand View Research.

“The brand is positioned as a lifestyle masstige brand competing with the likes of Maybelline, Sugar and Colorbar. Targeted at millennials and Gen Z, it is going to be available at very accessible price points,” Biju Kassim, chief executive officer of Shoppers Stop’s beauty business told IndiaRetailing.

The playful and joyful spirit of the brand is reflected in its packaging which is bold, colorful, and Instagram-worthy.

The brand has about 64 stock-keeping units comprising lipliners, eyeshadows, lipsticks, foundations and mascara among other colour cosmetic products, priced in the range of Rs 399 to Rs 949. It has been developed as a clean beauty brand made with vegan ingredients to appeal to conscious customers.

Joyology Beauty will be marketed as an independent beauty brand available across leading beauty retailers across India.

“We want to position this brand as the next big makeup brand for the country and here the strategy is to start with modern trade and e-commerce and brick-and-mortar. Subsequently, we will go into general trade at an appropriate time,” Kassim said adding that availability on Quick Commerce will also be considered in due course.

He shared that the brand has already been listed on TataCliQ, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.

“We will have the brand in Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle and other leading modern retail outlets. Our desire is to be available across all retail platforms in the country,” he added.

Joyology Beauty has been developed in partnership with Intercos Group, Italy, a reputed contract manufacturing company for cosmetic brands. “We are proud to receive this opportunity and trust from GSSBB to bring their brand vision of authentic joy to reality. The innovative concept, avant-garde formulas and playful packaging are a testimony to the ever-evolving beauty consumers. It has truly been an inspiring journey of working together to create a spectrum of sensations, colours and finishes. Moreover creating joyful beauty products together,” said Jaffrey Zaman, Managing Director – Intercos India.

While the brand has been designed in Italy, a large part of it is Made in India at one of Intercos Group’s factories.

In the initial days, the focus will be on extensively marketing the brand. “We would invest in the brand in terms of marketing, in terms of visibility, in terms of engagement,” Kassim said.

The brand has been positioned as an inclusive brand, for people of all. “Inclusivity is all about embracing everybody in his or her natural way, whether it is Colour, gender, preferences and orientation. The brand embodies the spirit of inclusivity from end to end as is evident from our brand film,” he added.

While GSSBB plans to grow the brand by expanding its product offerings along the way, the company is bullish about its performance. “The first benchmark is to try and reach Rs100 crore as quickly as possible. That’s the first milestone we aspire for. And then look at branching it and making it bigger and bolder,” the beauty industry veteran concluded.

GSSBB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shoppers Stop Ltd., India’s premium fashion, beauty and gifting omnichannel destination. GSSBB already has in its portfolio renowned international brands viz., L’Oreal International Division for niche fragrances like Atelier Cologne, and premium brands like Ralph Lauren, Azzaro, Clarins Skincare and NARS Cosmetics.

GSSBB recently launched Armani Beauty Boutiques in the country and plans to open the country’s first Prada boutique this month.