Retail veteran Ameesha Prabhu honoured with the Helen Keller Award

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Prabhu played a key role in scaling TRRAIN’s Pankh and TRRAINHer Ascent programs, which have collectively empowered over 32,000 people with disabilities and 12,500 young women

Bengaluru: Ameesha Prabhu, CEO of Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN), has been awarded the Helen Keller Award for ‘Role Model Supporter of Increased Employment Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities’. 

Prabhu played a key role in scaling TRRAIN’s Pankh and TRRAINHer Ascent programs, which have collectively empowered over 32,000 people with disabilities (PwDs) and 12,500 young women. 

In the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, TRRAIN facilitated livelihood creation for more than 10,000 individuals, including 6,200 persons with disabilities. Today, more than 1,000 recruiters hire from TRRAIN.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition, which reflects the collective efforts of the TRRAIN team, our partners, and the thousands of individuals whose lives we have touched,” said Prabhu. “Inclusion is not just about opportunities without prejudice, but also about breaking barriers and creating safe spaces where everyone can thrive and can become a productive member of the society.”

In 2018, B S Nagesh, Founder of TRRAIN received the Helen Keller Award for his commitment to creating inclusive work environments. 

TRRAIN is a non-profit organisation that works to empower people in the retail industry in India.

