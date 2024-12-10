Jewelbox opens new store in Gurugram, eyes Rs 150 cr by FY25

The brand also plans to open 25 new stores by financial year (FY) 2025-26

New Delhi: Lab-grown diamond brand Jewelbox has opened its latest retail store in Gurugram, a release by the company said on Monday.

This was followed by recent launches in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Guwahati. Jewelbox plans to establish 25 new stores across tier 1 cities by the end of FY 2025-26. This growth initiative is aligned with the company’s ambitious goal of achieving Rs 150 crore in revenue during the same period.

“Our expansion into Gurugram is about more than opening another store. It’s about creating a destination for customers who value sustainability and innovation in luxury,” said Vidita Kochar Jain, co-founder, Jewelbox. “Lab-grown diamonds represent the future, and we are proud to lead this transformation by empowering consumers to make responsible choices without compromising on style or quality. This store embodies our commitment to delivering a world-class experience with designs that are both meaningful and timeless.”

Jewelbox is not only focusing on physical retail but is also enhancing its online presence, aiming to drive 30% of its overall revenue through digital channels. The brand’s omnichannel approach ensures a seamless customer journey, with investments in cutting-edge technology, innovative designs, and exceptional service across both online and offline platforms. The release added.

Jewelbox’s product offerings include engagement rings and everyday jewellery collections.