Clovia eyes 50 million customers in the next 4 years

Clovia has served over five million women since its launch in 2015 and today it aims to expand its reach to 50 million within the next four years

Clovia, launched in 2015, is an Indian lingerie and apparel brand co-founded by Pankaj Vermani, Neha Kant, Suman Chowdhury, Soumya Kant, and Abhay Batra.

With funding from Reliance Retail, Clovia has carved a niche for itself by delivering quality products centered around the theme of ‘joy’. Its standout product, bra, remains a bestseller, contributing significantly to its revenue.

Catering extensively to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which account for 65% of its revenue, Clovia has served over five million women and ambitiously aims to expand its reach to 50 million within the next four years.

“You can’t sell to a woman based solely on form and function; you need to connect with her imagination and ambitions,” said Neha Kant, Founder and Director of Clovia. “We engage with our customers through the theme of ‘joy,’ even framing life’s challenges on our social media channels through a joyful lens.”

In the fiscal year (FY) 2024, the company recorded a total revenue of Rs 450 crore. It also launched its general trade model across 2,000 multi-brand outlets (MBOs), expansion to 600 large-format stores, and the opening of 13 new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), bringing its total to 75.

The brand takes pride in its 66% women workforce and leverages celebrities Shraddha Kapoor and Manushi Chillar as brand ambassadors. Last year, Clovia diversified its product portfolio by introducing John Players Men’s innerwear and kids’ nightwear.

The brand’s technological edge is driven by its in-house end-to-end technology stack and proprietary tools like the bra fit-test, which boasts a 70% conversion ratio and a customer lifetime value (LTV) five times higher than direct buyers. By exercising control over its supply chain, from raw material sourcing to final inwarding, Clovia ensures superior quality and operational efficiency.