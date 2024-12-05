Register Now
Terractive secures Rs 8 cr in pre-series A funding, led by Fireside Ventures

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The funding will propel Terractive’s expansion across categories, with a focus on fabric development and product innovation

New Delhi: Activewear brand Terractive has raised Rs 8 crore in its Pre-Series A funding round, led by Fireside Ventures and DeVC (Matrix Partners), a release by the company said on Thursday.

The funding will propel Terractive’s expansion across categories, with a focus on fabric development and product innovation.

“Our mission is to deliver high-quality, performance-driven apparel tailored to the modern Indian lifestyle,” said Raena Ambani, co-founder, of Terractive. “This funding enables us to expand our reach and continue pioneering innovative fabric technology for everyday movement. We are excited to have Fireside Ventures and DeVC-Matrix Partners join us in this journey.”

Founded in 2023 by Raena Ambani and Rahee Ambani-Choksi, Terractive’s products include the TerraSoft Cuddle Tees, 365 Men’s Shorts, and Activity Skorts.

