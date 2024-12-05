New York’s Times Square Experience Comes to Raj Nagar Extension

Designed as a truly international hub, the development features leased model fully air conditioned mall with all retail showrooms having optimal visibility

New Delhi: Migsun Group, one of Northern India’s fastest-growing real estate

conglomerates, proudly presents Migsun MiGente—a spectacular 4-acre mixed-use destination poised to transform Raj Nagar Extension. Introducing a new mantra of life—flaunt, feast, and frolic—Migsun Mi Gente promises an experience inspired by the vibrant allure of New York’s iconic Times Square.

Designed as a truly international hub, the development features a grand leased model fully air conditioned mall with all retail showrooms having optimal visibility. The project boasts a state-of-the-art multiplex with five screens, the first of its kind in the area, offering an unparalleled entertainment experience.

Alongside, visitors can explore charming avenues, alcoves, and lush landscapes, creating a welcoming and dynamic environment. Migsun MiGente also caters to families with a dedicated kid’s play zone and a sprawling food court spanning over 15,000 sq. ft., and housing 14 diverse restaurants. With a curated selection of international brands and unique dining options, this new landmark aims to elevate retail and entertainment standards, bringing a world-class experience to the heart of Raj Nagar Extension.

The projected timeline for Migsun MiGente begins with OC/CC applications scheduled for March 2025, followed by the handover to the cinema, hyperstore, and anchor tenants in April 2025. The food court and restaurants will be handed over in June 2025, with vanilla stores receiving possession in August 2025. The official launch is planned for October 2025.

In an exclusive interaction with Shopping Centre News, Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group shares insights of the upcoming project, growth and expansion plans of the group.

How do you aim to differentiate Migsun MiGente from other existing shopping centers in the region?

Our mall stands apart from other commercial properties in the area by operating entirely under a lease model, ensuring that no units have been sold to any entity. This provides l exibility and control over the tenant mix, which is carefully curated to offer a complete experience of shopping, dining, entertainment, and leisure.

Unlike other developments in the vicinity, which may lack a strong mix of hyper stores, F&B outlets, cinemas, or overall ambience, our mall excels in all these aspects, ensuring an unparalleled visitor experience. The architectural lighting on the façade of the building will further enhance its visual appeal, making it a landmark attraction for the community. Additionally, this mall is designed to be fully AI-enabled, ensuring a seamless and modern experience for every visitor.

From reserving parking spaces to shopping for specific products, and even choosing dining options or customising menus, all of this can be done with just a few clicks on a mobile device. With these innovations, we aim to redek ne the shopping mall experience, offering convenience, entertainment, and a high-quality retail environment all under one roof.

What kind of consumer experience are you looking to create with this new mall?

Our full air conditioned mall is designed to provide a holistic, collective experience for consumers, combining shopping, dining, entertainment, and leisure all under one roof. With a carefully curated mix of stores and attractions, we aim to create a destination where visitors can enjoy everything they need, all in one place.

What sets us apart is our AI-enabled technology, which enhances convenience and personalization for every visitor. From choosing your favorite stores and restaurants to reserving a parking spot or even selecting your preferred menu items, everything can be done effortlessly with just a few clicks on your mobile. This seamless integration of technology ensures that your experience is not only enjoyable but also efk cient, making it easier to shop, dine, and unwind at your own pace.

Our goal is to create a space where visitors not only want to come but also want to return, knowing they can experience everything they need, right at their fingertips.

What made you choose the location for the mall? What potential did you see in the area?

The location advantages are:

Situated on 45 mtrs wide Meerut Bye Pass Road

Close to elevated road from Delhi

Upcoming BCCI Stadium in the adjoining

Close to Rapid Metro Station

Close to Hindon Metro Station

Mohan Nagar Metro Station

The vicinity is surrounded by approx. 1.00 lakh apartments, but lack an organised mall/ commercial complex. Besides, the mall itself will be a landmark which would attract the attention of people of Ghaziabad residing in posh colonies like Raj Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Patel Nagar etc. where people have good spending capacity.

How does the local market influence the design and offerings of the mall?

Despite the presence of numerous high-rise buildings in the area, there has been a lack of well-organised malls or commercial developments. Even when such buildings are constructed, they often fail to offer the strong brand mix or comprehensive experience that we provide. Our mall is designed to be a place where people can enjoy quality time with friends and family, whether for shopping, entertainment, movies, or leisure activities. Additionally, no other commercial building in the locality features the well-planned landscapes and picturesque settings that we have created, making ours a unique destination in the area.

What kind of footfall are you expecting once the mall opens, and how do you plan to attract consumers from different demographics?

Once the mall is fully operational, we anticipate that, in addition to residents of Raj Nagar Extension, people from other areas of Ghaziabad will also visit for shopping and various activities. The marketing strategies of the brands within the mall will be crucial in drawing consumers from diverse demographics, helping to attract a wide range of visitors.

Are there any unique architectural features or innovations incorporated in the mall’s design? How do you balance aesthetic appeal with functionality and consumer convenience?

The goal of mall design is to create a vibrant retail space that blends aesthetics, functionality, and the consumer experience.

Layout: The layout has been planned in a comprehensible manner and anchor stores have been strategically placed which will keep flow of consumers in the entire mall.

Lighting: The Architectural lighting will create an inviting ambience.

Signage: Every brand shall be provided with adequate space at strategic locations for helping navigation.

Amenities: Ample access to amenities like restrooms and lounge areas for providing a positive shopping experience.

Atmosphere: The overall environment shall be bright, vibrant, and organized to ceate a positive experience.

Architecture: The mall shall comprise of unique architectural features like lighting in façade, sky light atrium, flooring with Italian Marble, the interior of the mall shall be a combination of golden and silver colour and many more.

How did you curate the tenant mix for the mall? How important is it for you to strike a balance between international and local brands?

At our mall, we place great emphasis on curating the tenant mix with utmost care, ensuring it aligns with our strategic vision for where we want the mall to position itself in the market. To achieve this, we conduct thorough market surveys and catchment analysis, examining primary, secondary, and tertiary markets to understand the specific needs and preferences of potential visitors.

Based on these insights, we carefully select the brand mix with a focus on ROI (return on investment) and TD (turnover per sq. ft.), ensuring that the brands chosen can achieve strong performance within our mall’s environment. We believe that a well-balanced blend of international and national brands is key to attracting a diverse consumer base.

International brands not only bring a premium experience but also expand the mall’s catchment area, driving footfall from new and different demographics. This influx of visitors also benek ts national brands, as it helps increase their visibility and sales by exposing them to a broader audience. By carefully balancing these brand types, we ensure the mall becomes a destination that appeals to a wide range of consumers, driving both traffic and revenue.

Can you give us a preview of the entertainment zones and restaurants that will be available?

The second floor of the mall will be dedicated to food court and entertainment Zone, offering a diverse range of dining options and recreational activities for visitors. The third, fourth, and fifth floors will feature a variety of restaurants, each providing unique culinary experiences, ensuring that guests have a broad selection of dining options to enjoy

during their visit.

Are there any sustainability initiatives or eco-friendly practices integrated into the mall’s design and operations?

Our mall is committed to sustainability and has implemented several initiatives

to minimize its environmental impact:

1. Waste Management: We have a robust waste segregation system in place, ensuring that waste is properly categorised and dry waste is sent to recyclers for responsible disposal. This helps reduce landk ll waste and supports recycling efforts.

2. Energy Efficiency: The mall will utilize energy-efficient technologies, such as LED lighting and solar panels, to reduce our carbon footprint. Additionally, thermal controls will be in place, and automatic systems will shut down displays when the mall is closed, optimising energy consumption.

3. Digital Signage: In an effort to reduce paper and plastic usage, we will use digital directories and signage throughout the mall. This minimises the environmental impact of traditional posters and provides a more efficient way to communicate with visitors.

4. Local Partnerships: We are committed to supporting local organisations and entrepreneurs by collaborating with them to host events and showcase sustainable products. This strengthens our community connections and promotes sustainability within the local economy.

5. Tree Planting: Our landscaping plans include ample tree plantations, ensuring a green and eco-friendly environment for visitors while contributing to improving air quality and supporting biodiversity.