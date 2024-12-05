Fast delivery, discounts drive quick commerce growth: Study

Datum Intelligence reports that nearly 7 out of 10 online grocery buyers (69%) now favour 10-minute delivery over next-day scheduling.

New Delhi: Fast delivery for last-minute purchases (36%) emerged as the top reason why customers choose quick commerce platforms, followed closely by discounts (32%), which emerged as the next significant motivator, underscoring the importance of affordability in driving adoption, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities, as per a recent Datum Consumer Sentiment Study.

The broader appeal of ultra-fast delivery is transforming the grocery sector, with 76% of online consumers expressing interest in 10-minute delivery services in 2024—up from 57% in 2021. This dramatic rise signals a permanent shift in consumer expectations post-pandemic, where convenience and immediacy have become indispensable.

Consumers willing to pay for speed

The appeal of quick commerce isn’t limited to convenience alone—shoppers are increasingly willing to invest in speed. The study reveals a striking rise in consumers ready to pay a premium for ultra-fast services, with 73% of consumers willing to pay extra for 10-minute delivery in 2024, compared to just 47% in 2021.

“This trend reinforces the viability of quick commerce,” a Datum Intelligence spokesperson noted. “Retailers have a unique opportunity to tap into new revenue streams while building stronger customer loyalty.”

Beyond delivery speed and discounts, additional factors influencing quick commerce purchases during the festive period include:

Ease of ordering and payment (7%)

Trust in product quality and delivery among existing users (7%)

Interest-free EMI schemes (5%)

The growing preference for ultra-fast delivery underscores its transformative impact on the grocery and retail sectors. According to industry experts, the shift from traditional e-commerce models to quick commerce is accelerating, driven by a rising consumer base prioritizing operational excellence and lightning-fast logistics.