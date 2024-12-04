McDonald’s India launches ‘Collect Quest’ contest

Launched on 1 December and running until 31 December, the contest has been rolled out across various markets in Southeast Asia

Bengaluru: McDonald’s India (West & South) has celebrated the first anniversary of its global loyalty programme, My M Rewards with the launch of a new contest called Collect Quest, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Launched on 1 December and running until 31 December, the initiative has been rolled out across various markets in Southeast Asia. Its participants can win products including an iPad Air, a trip to Goa, a Samsung S23 FE, and a range of other rewards.

“At McDonald’s India, we are always looking at ways to enhance the value a customer gets from the brand. This program Collect Quest seeks to further that objective,” said Arvind R P, CMO of McDonald’s India (West & South). “We are confident it will not only excite our loyal members but also inspire new customers to join the rewarding journey.”

The gamified contest was conceptualised and designed by OMD and DDB network teams.

It is live at all McDonald’s restaurants across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Gujarat. Customers can enroll in My M Rewards by downloading the McDonald’s App, make their first transaction at any McDonald’s store, and start earning badges tied to menu items.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd. (WFL), operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). WFL operates restaurants through various formats and brand extensions. These include drive-thrus, McCafé’s, 24×7, McDelivery, McBreakfast and dessert kiosks.

HRPL serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 408 McDonald’s restaurants across 66 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa along with parts of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry and provides direct employment to over 11,000 employees, as of 30 September 2024.