Kiko Live crosses half a million orders milestone on ONDC

The platform has empowered over 1,000 neighbourhood stores in Delhi/NCR to provide digital ordering and integrated logistics.

New Delhi: Kiko Live, a software as a service (SaaS) platform that provides digital storefronts and enables quick commerce for neighbourhood stores, has crossed 5,00,000 orders on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in less than 11 months, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The platform has empowered over 1,000 neighbourhood stores in Delhi/NCR to provide digital ordering and integrated logistics. Some stores now handle more than 100 orders daily. Expansion plans are underway, with stores in Bengaluru set to launch quick commerce services soon, the release added.

“Customers remain loyal to their neighbourhood stores due to the availability of fresh items, long-standing relationships, and the convenience of settling bills at month-end. However, many kiranas are losing out to dark store-led quick commerce players due to the lack of digital interfaces and trackable deliveries,” said Alok Chawla, co-founder, of  Kiko Live.

Looking ahead, Kiko Live plans to integrate its retailer network with other quick commerce apps, providing access to a wider range of products without the need for dedicated dark stores.

ONDC, an initiative by the Government of India launched in December 2021, aims to create an open e-commerce network connecting shoppers, platforms, and retailers. The network now hosts over 570,000 sellers and handles approximately 200,000 orders daily across categories, with food being the most popular segment.

