Ghodawat Consumer inducts Shanta Vallury Gandhi to its Board of Directors

Gandhi brings over 30 years of experience in leadership roles spanning business and HR

Bengaluru: Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), the Rs 1,600 crore FMCG arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has named Shanta Vallury Gandhi as a new member of its Board of Directors, the company said in a press release.

“We are delighted to welcome Gandhi as our new Independent Director on board,” said Salloni Ghodawat, COO and Director of GCL. “I am confident that her rich experience and strategic insights will prove to be an invaluable asset to GCL and will help us in building a strong, inclusive workplace culture.”

Gandhi brings over 30 years of experience in leadership roles spanning business and HR with organisations like RBL Bank, American Express, and ICICI Bank. 

“It is a privilege to join a company like GCL, known for its innovation, quality, and customer-centric approach. I look forward to working closely with the board and management team to contribute to the company’s continued growth and success while making a positive impact on society,” said Gandhi.

Maharashtra-based GCL started its journey in 2003 by manufacturing edible oils and later it has expanded its product portfolio to include staples, impulse, and healthy snacks categories.

