The Bear House to launch 6 new stores across India by 2025

The new stores will be located in Bengaluru (2), Hyderabad (2), New Delhi (1), and Mumbai (1), each spanning approximately 2,000 sq. ft.

New Delhi: Menswear brand The Bear House is set to expand its offline presence with six new stores across major Indian cities by the end of 2025, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to enhance our omni-channel presence by combining online convenience with in-store experiences that help us connect more deeply with our customers,” said Tanvi Somaiya and Harsh Somaiya, co-founders, of The Bear House. “The strong response from Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad through online orders shows these regions align well with our brand ethos.”

The new stores will be located in Bengaluru (2), Hyderabad (2), New Delhi (1), and Mumbai (1), each spanning approximately 2,000 sq. ft.

Currently, The Bear House reaches customers through its e-commerce website, a D2C outlet at Broadway in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and leading e-commerce platforms like Myntra and Ajio.