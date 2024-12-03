Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

The Bear House to launch 6 new stores across India by 2025

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
44
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new stores will be located in Bengaluru (2), Hyderabad (2), New Delhi (1), and Mumbai (1), each spanning approximately 2,000 sq. ft. 

New Delhi: Menswear brand The Bear House is set to expand its offline presence with six new stores across major Indian cities by the end of 2025, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to enhance our omni-channel presence by combining online convenience with in-store experiences that help us connect more deeply with our customers,” said Tanvi Somaiya and Harsh Somaiya, co-founders, of The Bear House. “The strong response from Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad through online orders shows these regions align well with our brand ethos.”

The new stores will be located in Bengaluru (2), Hyderabad (2), New Delhi (1), and Mumbai (1), each spanning approximately 2,000 sq. ft.

Currently, The Bear House reaches customers through its e-commerce website, a D2C outlet at Broadway in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and leading e-commerce platforms like Myntra and Ajio.

Latest News
Finance & FundingPTI -

Swiggy’s loss narrows marginally to Rs 626 crore in Q2

In a regulatory filing, Swiggy said at the consolidated group level, it expects to achieve "positive adjusted EBITDA by...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In