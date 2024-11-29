Register Now
UNIQLO opens 15th store in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
29
0
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The latest UNIQLO store is located at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi

Bengaluru: Japanese fashion retail brand UNIQLO has launched its 15th store in India, located at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi, the company said in a press release on Friday.

The new store opening is in accordance with UNIQLO’s festive event Arigato Festival, featuring a variety of special prices and gifts. The festival runs from 29 November to 5 December. 

“We are delighted to bring our LifeWear to more people through the opening of UNIQLO Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, our ninth store in Delhi NCR, continuing our commitment to offering innovative, high-quality apparel that enhances the everyday lives of our customers,” said Kenji Inoue, CFO & COO, UNIQLO India. 

During the festival, customers can participate in interactive in-store activities and have the opportunity to win guaranteed prizes through the lucky draw and receive complimentary tumblers with purchases of Rs 10,000 or more.

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang.

The retailer entered India in September 2019 with an offline store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. It currently operates 14 stores in India across New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Lucknow, Dwarka, and Zirakpur.

In May this year, IndiaRetailing reported that UNIQLO is planning to double its store count in the country in the next three years. Click here to know more.

