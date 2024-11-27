Register Now
State of Observability for Retail by New Relic

Representative Image; Source; LinkedIn
The report examines the adoption and business impact of observability across the retail and consumer-focused sectors

State of Observability for Retail report by intelligent observability platform New Relic examines the adoption and business impact of observability across the retail and consumer-focused sectors, based on insights from 148 surveyed respondents.

The report includes an overview of macroeconomic challenges faced by the retail industry and their impact on strategies such as cost reduction and customer experience. Key areas include insights into omnichannel visibility, the adoption of digital experience monitoring (DEM), and trends in observability tools. 

Moreover, the report lists out the technology drivers like AI, IoT, and security, as well as challenges such as tool overload and data silos. It also delves into the advantages of investments and ROI evaluation, while concluding with case studies, and future outlooks for observability in the retail industry.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

  • The top technology strategy driving the need for observability is the increased focus on security, governance, risk, and compliance (46%). Close behind, AI adoption (39%), cost management (36%), and customer experience (34%).
  • Alerts are the top observability tool in retail (62%), followed by network monitoring (59%), security monitoring (55%), and dashboards (53%).
  • The average number of observability tools used in retail decreased from 5.9 in 2022 to 4.4 in 2024, with 43% of respondents planning further consolidation for efficiency and cost savings.

Click here to access the entire report

