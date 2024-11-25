Being Human Clothing opens store in Chennai

The retailer’s latest store is located in Express Avenue Mall, Thousand Lights, Chennai

Bengaluru: Indian apparel brand Being Human Clothing has launched its latest store in Chennai located at Express Avenue Mall. The store was inaugurated by Indian dancer Prabhu Deva.

“We are thrilled to bring Being Human Clothing to Chennai, a city known for its vibrant culture and love for fashion,” said Vivek Sandhwar, COO, Being Human Clothing. “We are honored to have Prabhu Deva join us for this milestone, and we look forward to serving the Chennai community with style that gives back.”

The new store offers t-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jeans, trousers for men and top t-shirts, jeans, leggings and track pants for women. It also showcases the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection.

Being Human Clothing was founded in 2012 with the objective of furthering the interest of ‘Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation,’ a charitable trust devoted to education and healthcare initiatives for the underserved population in India.

It retails through more than 100 exclusive brand outlets (EBO), over 400 multi brand outlets (MBO), over 200 shop-in-shop formats and several online marketplaces. Its products are available in 15 countries globally.