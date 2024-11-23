Blur India: Scaling clean beauty to new heights

The brand aims to achieve a revenue target of Rs 12–14 crore in the coming year by expanding its product line and strengthening its digital presence

Launched in 2021 by the mother-daughter duo Riya and Leena Pant, Blur India is a bootstrapped beauty brand that has made a significant mark with its commitment to clean and ethical beauty.

Renowned for its liquid lipstick range, particularly the ‘gloss’ variant, Blur India achieved a total sales turnover of Rs 5 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24. The brand’s core USPs include being 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and devoid of harmful chemicals, reflecting its dedication to conscious consumerism.

The brand is set to achieve remarkable milestones in the coming year, with an ambitious revenue target of Rs 12 –14 crore. This growth strategy will involve expanding its product line, strengthening digital presence, and leveraging customer loyalty.

“A cruelty-free brand focusing on creating products that resonate with people. We also support strays by doing regular adoption campaigns and feeding drives,” said Riya Pant.