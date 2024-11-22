Reid & Taylor Apparel now available online

The suit and readymade apparel brand will also be available on Myntra starting today

Bengaluru: Reid & Taylor Apparel, a men’s ready-to-wear fashion brand from the legacy suit maker Reid & Taylor’s e-commerce website reidandtaylor.in went live today, a company official wrote on social media.

The newly launched website enables customers to shop for a variety of menswear, including shirts, polos, suits, trousers, chinos, and accessories. Moreover, beginning Friday midnight, the brand will also be available on the fashion e-commerce platform Myntra.

“Today we have inaugurated our online business of Reid & Taylor Apparel. Now for all the men on the mission in India, we are just a few clicks away,” wrote Subrata Siddhanta, CEO – apparel and retail at Reid & Taylor in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the website launch.

Recently, the company has onboarded Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador, aiming to connect with a younger consumer base.

Reid & Taylor was founded in the 1830s by Scottish entrepreneur Alexander Reid, with financial backing from Joseph Taylor, eventually growing into a global suiting brand.

In 1998, the brand made its entry into India through S. Kumars Nationwide Ltd. (SKNL), where it quickly became a household name for its luxury fabrics and tailored menswear.

Since the last year, the brand has been aggressively expanding its offline presence by launching stores with as many as seven stores launched in Mumbai in April alone. The brand aims to have a total of 40 stores operational across India by the end of the financial year 2025.