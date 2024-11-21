Subway hits 850 stores milestone India

The 850th Subway store, located at Elan Miracle Mall in Sector 84, Gurugram, was inaugurated by John Chidsey, Global CEO of Subway

Bengaluru: American fast food restaurant chain Subway has reached the milestone of 850 stores in India, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The latest store, located at Elan Miracle Mall in Sector 84, Gurugram, was inaugurated by John Chidsey, Global CEO of Subway. This marks Chidsey’s first visit to India as CEO of Subway Global, following the company’s partnership with Culinary Brands.

“Today’s restaurant opening marks a major moment for the brand’s growth in India, where we continue to see huge demand,” said Chidsey. “In addition to opening an impressive number of restaurants over the past three years, Everstone has also proven to be a regional leader in implementing the brand’s latest culinary, development and digital initiatives, improving the overall restaurant experience and paving the way for more guests to enjoy Subway across the market.”

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing international markets for Subway, with plans to become the largest quick service restaurant (QSR) chain in the country over the next decade, the release said.

Culinary Brands, a food and beverage (F&B) platform and part of the Everstone Group is the exclusive master franchisee for Subway in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other countries. Additionally, the company owns exclusive rights to the Lavazza brand in India and also owns the Fresh & Honest coffee brand.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone of 850 Subway stores in India, and we are grateful to our customers for their loyalty and trust,” said Tarun Bhasin, CEO, Culinary Brands. As we continue to expand our presence across the country, we are committed to delivering fresh, tasty and customisable sandwiches, wraps and salads that cater to the ever-changing tastes and preferences of Indian consumers.”

Subway is one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant brands, serving made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads, and bowls to millions of guests across over 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day.

Subway’s international growth, coupled with its focus on attracting multi-unit operators, has accelerated new restaurant openings. The brand is on track to more than double its new restaurant openings in 2024, added the release.