La Pink signs Parineeti Chopra as first brand ambassador

New.Delhi: La Pink, a beauty brand is proud to announce its partnership with actress Parineeti Chopra as its first-ever brand ambassador, a release by the company said on Monday.

Launched in 2023 with an initial portfolio of 17 products, La Pink has expanded to include over 60 customer-centric offerings. This partnership with Parineeti Chopra marks a significant milestone in La Pink’s mission to promote conscious beauty choices, the release added.

“As a passionate advocate for social change, Parineeti’s support for initiatives that uplift women and foster self-love resonates deeply with La Pink’s mission,” said Nitin Jain, founder, of La Pink. “We are thrilled to collaborate with her to encourage our community to embrace their individuality and celebrate their unique beauty with only the best of natural ingredients.”

La Pink, derived from the French words “La” (The) and “Pink” (Beauty), is India’s first beauty brand with 100% microplastic-free formulations.

“When I came across La Pink, the concept of being microplastic-free instantly caught my attention. While there are many natural and organic skincare brands, very few are discussing the harmful effects of microplastics on our skin and the environment,” said Parineeti Chopra. “That’s why I knew I had to participate in this mission. Indian consumers deserve to know about these ingredients and make informed choices.”