Wrangler launches co-branded merchandise collection with SOCIAL

The collection will be available at all Wrangler retail stores, select department stores such as Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop and online on Wrangler’s official India website

Bengaluru: Global denim brand Wrangler has partnered with Indian neighbourhood café chain SOCIAL to launch an exclusive co-branded merchandise line, the companies said in a joint press release.

Unveiled at an event held in Mumbai, the collaboration marks SOCIAL’s debut into co-branded merchandise.

“This collaboration with SOCIAL is a bold fusion of fashion and urban culture, bringing together two dynamic brands that celebrate self-expression and creativity,” said Nitin Chhabra, CEO of Ace Turtle, the exclusive licensee of Wrangler in India. “With this exclusive merchandise, we’re curating an experience that embodies the pulse of the city and the spirit of adventurous optimism.”

The merchandise includes oversized tees and sweatshirts for men and cropped tees for women, each piece features illustrations on Wrangler’s adventurous elements and SOCIAL’s party-ready style, the release added.

“Our co-branded merchandise with Wrangler takes this collaboration a step further, blending music, fashion, and culture into a tangible form. Together, we are offering our guests a unique way to celebrate the adventurous spirit and urban creativity that define both brands,” said Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of SOCIAL.

The collection will be available at all Wrangler retail stores in India, select department stores such as Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop and online on Wrangler’s official India website. Customers can also order via a QR code at SOCIAL outlets.

American workwear brand Wrangler was established in 1947 by Blue Bell, a denim manufacturing company. The brand is owned by US-based Kontoor Brands Inc., which also owns denim brand Lee.

In 2021, Kontoor Brands moved its Lee and Wrangler business from a fully-owned Indian subsidiary to a franchise model and signed a licensing deal with the retail tech platform Ace Turtle.

Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle is also the exclusive licensee of global brands, such as Toys“R”Us, Babies“R”Us and Dockers for India and other South Asian markets.