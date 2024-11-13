Wrangler opens six stores in November

The latest Wrangler stores are located across six Indian cities, namely Ujjain, Goa, Indore, Bilaspur, Katihar and Bareilly

Bengaluru: Global denim brand Wrangler has launched six new stores in November across six Indian cities, namely Ujjain, Goa, Indore, Bilaspur, Katihar and Bareilly, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

The new stores, located in shopping malls and high-street areas, each span over 1,000 sq. ft and offer customers a curated range of denim products and accessories.

With the addition of these stores, Wrangler’s retail footprint in India grew to 58 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), with over 80% retail stores located outside of tier-1 cities.

“Our new exclusive brand outlets reflect our dedication to bringing Wrangler closer to our customers in high-demand regions, combining the ease of online shopping with the distinct, immersive experience of physical retail stores,” said Nitin Chhabra, CEO of Ace Turtle, the exclusive licensee of Wrangler in India.

“We plan to open over 60 new retail stores for Wrangler in India over the next year,” he added.

American workwear brand Wrangler was established in 1947 by Blue Bell, a denim manufacturing company. The brand is owned by US-based Kontoor Brands Inc., which also owns denim brand Lee.

In 2021, Kontoor Brands moved its Lee and Wrangler business from a fully-owned Indian subsidiary to a franchise model and signed a licensing deal with the retail tech platform Ace Turtle.

Today, Ace Turtle retails Wrangler products directly to consumers via its branded webstore and over 58 physical retail stores across India. It is also available in online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tatacliq and Nykaa and department store chains such as Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop and Centro.

Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle is also the exclusive licensee of global brands, such as Toys“R”Us, Babies“R”Us and Dockers for India and other South Asian markets.