Reliance Retail’s Azorte enters Amritsar

Located at Nexus Mall, Rajinder Nagar, the new store is spread across around 18,000 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain by Reliance Retail, has launched its first store in Amritsar, according to a company official’s social media post on Friday. Located at Nexus Mall, Rajinder Nagar, the new store covers around 18,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“A new chapter unfolds as Azorte steps into the iconic city of Amritsar, blending cutting-edge fashion, tech, and sustainability into a space that redefines modern retail,” Hari Krishnan, head of visual merchandising at Azorte said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The tech-enabled outlet serves the fashion and lifestyle requirements of women, men, and kids and features smart trial rooms, self-checkout kiosks, interactive screens, and mobile scan-and-pay options.

Reliance Retail launched Azorte in September 2022, opening its first offline store in Bengaluru. In April this year, the fashion retailer opened its second store in the city, located at Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Currently, the brand has over 34 retail stores across the country in cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune. Soon, Azorte will be opening outlets in Tirupati, Goa, Srinagar, and Vashi.

The retail giant is also aiming to aggressively expand the retail footprint of Azorte with plans to open up to 250 stores in the next two to three years. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 18,771 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets.