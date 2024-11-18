The Bear House opens its first store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

The store will offer a collection of smart casuals, including shirts, bottoms, polos, sweatshirts, and accessories.

New Delhi: The Bear House, a men’s apparel brand has launched its first-ever offline store in Delhi. The store is located within ‘Broadway’ at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, a new multi-brand retail concept led by Vivek Biyani and supported by Anarock Retail and film star Rana Daggubati.

The store will offer a collection of smart casuals, including shirts, bottoms, polos, sweatshirts, and accessories.

“We are thrilled to bring The Bear House to Delhi and offer a space where men can find versatile, comfortable, and stylish clothing that suits the modern workspace,” said Harsh Somaiya, founder, of The Bear House. “Our collection embodies the seamless transition young men need today, from traditional offices to co-working spaces and cafes.”

Founded in 2018 by Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya, The Bear House originated as a passion project that grew from manufacturing menswear for international brands into a celebrated homegrown label. The brand’s emphasis on quality and effortless versatility has resonated with consumers across India.

The Bear House collection is available on its website and major e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq.

Broadway, launched under venture building company Think9, will be a chain of multi-brand concept stores spread across 25,000 sq. ft. to 45,000 sq. ft. in metro cities.

In the current financial year, the company plans to launch three stores—Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.