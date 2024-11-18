Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

The Bear House opens its first store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
53
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The store will offer a collection of smart casuals, including shirts, bottoms, polos, sweatshirts, and accessories.

New Delhi: The Bear House, a men’s apparel brand has launched its first-ever offline store in Delhi. The store is located within ‘Broadway’ at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, a new multi-brand retail concept led by Vivek Biyani and supported by Anarock Retail and film star Rana Daggubati.

The store will offer a collection of smart casuals, including shirts, bottoms, polos, sweatshirts, and accessories.

“We are thrilled to bring The Bear House to Delhi and offer a space where men can find versatile, comfortable, and stylish clothing that suits the modern workspace,” said Harsh Somaiya, founder, of The Bear House. “Our collection embodies the seamless transition young men need today, from traditional offices to co-working spaces and cafes.”

Founded in 2018 by Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya, The Bear House originated as a passion project that grew from manufacturing menswear for international brands into a celebrated homegrown label. The brand’s emphasis on quality and effortless versatility has resonated with consumers across India.

The Bear House collection is available on its website and major e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq.

Broadway, launched under venture building company Think9, will be a chain of multi-brand concept stores spread across 25,000 sq. ft. to 45,000 sq. ft. in metro cities.

In the current financial year, the company plans to launch three stores—Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

The Good Glamm Group completes acquisition of The Moms Co.

The brand has also expanded its international footprint, retailing in prominent UAE stores like Carrefour and Lulu, with plans...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.