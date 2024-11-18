Bollywood star Ranveer Singh becomes co-founder of supplement brand Superyou

Superyou’s protein wafer bars will soon be available through its website and major online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, and Blinkit.

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has ventured into the world of protein foods and supplements as the co-founder of Superyou, a release by the company said on Monday.

Superyou introduces its flagship product, protein wafer bars which is available in four flavours—chocolate, choco-peanut butter, strawberry creme and unique cheese variant.

“Fitness has always been a central part of my life, and I wanted to channel this passion into a brand that aligns with my beliefs,” Singh stated. “Protein is essential for everyone, yet most of us struggle to incorporate enough into our diets due to busy lifestyles. Superyou aims to change that by making protein consumption simple, effective, and affordable for Indian consumers.”

Partnering with Ranveer Singh is co-founder Nikunj Biyani, who brings extensive FMCG experience, having worked with top global and Indian brands across snacks, dairy, and beverages.

Biyani notes, “Ranveer embodies living life to the fullest, which aligns perfectly with SuperYou’s mission. This venture isn’t just about offering protein—it’s about empowering people to achieve their best, both mentally and physically.”

Backed by Think9 Consumer, a venture builder firm known for incubating impactful, consumer-centric brands, Superyou is targeting an investment of Rs 40-50 crore over the next 18-24 months to achieve Rs 500 crore in revenue within five years.

SuperYou’s protein wafer bars will soon be available through its website and major online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart. The products will also be accessible at select modern trade outlets like Reliance Fresh, Smart Bazaar, Fresh Pik, Noble Plus, and more in 10 cities across India.