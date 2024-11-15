India’s Retail Real Estate Shines at Images Shopping Centre Awards 2024

Nexus, DLF, and Forum malls took center stage as shopping centers across 25 categories were honoured for their innovation and business excellence

New Delhi: The grand finale of the India Shopping Centres Next & India D2C Summit 2024 concluded late night with the spectacular IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2024, powered by Vegas late last evening. Held at the prestigious Hotel Pullman, Aerocity in New Delhi, the event honoured the exceptional achievements and innovations in India’s retail real estate industry.

The IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards recognized excellence across two distinct segments: the Jury Awards and the Retailers’ Choice Awards, covering a total of 25 categories. The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of leading brands and industry professionals who have demonstrated outstanding business performance and innovative strategies.

Top honours of the evening included Nexus Select CityWalk Delhi, awarded the IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year (North India). Nexus Hyderabad and Phoenix Palladium Mumbai received accolades in the South and West India categories, respectively. R Mall Thane was recognized for its impressive turnaround, winning the IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year for its ‘Turnaround Story’. Additionally, The Flagship by CRC Group and IRIS Broadway Greno West were celebrated as the IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centres of the Year, highlighting their promising potential in the retail landscape.

Demonstrating their exceptional performance, Nexus Malls stood out as a leading winner, clinching seven awards across multiple categories. DLF Malls and Forum Malls followed closely, each receiving four awards, while Lulu Malls earned three awards, highlighting their strong leadership and innovative contributions to the Indian retail industry.

All Awardees — ISCA 2024

RETAILERS’S CHOICE AWARDS

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – North (Metros)

DLF Mall of India, NOIDA

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – South (Metros)

Inorbit Hyderabad

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – West (Metros)

Phoenix Marketcity, Pune

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – North (Non-Metros)

Nexus Elante, Chandigarh — for Mini-metros and Tier 1

Mall of Dehradun, Dehradun — For Tier 2 and beyond

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – South (Non Metros)

LuLu Mall Kochi — for Mini-metros and Tier 1

Hilite Mall Calicut — For Tier 2 and beyond

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – West (Non Metros)

Nexus Ahmedabad One, Ahmedabad

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: North

Nexus Select CityWalk, Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: South

Nexus Hyderabad Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: West

Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

JURY AWARDS

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Mall Activation Events – Metro

Infiniti Mall Malad (West)

Nexus Hyderabad (South)

Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden (North)

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Mall Activation Events – Non Metro

Tapadia City Centre Mall (South)

VR Ambarsar (North)

VR Nagpur (West)

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Multimedia Campaign

Nexus Select CityWalk

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Festival Campaign

Forum Kochi

Forum South Bengaluru

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Turnaround Story

R Mall, Thane

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Experiential Mall

CP 67, Mohali — for Edutainment Value Addition

DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram — for Retailtainment Innovation

Elpro City Square, Pune — for Championing Local Culture

VR Surat — for Contemporary Lifestyle Experiences

Worldmark, Gurugram — for Connected Community Experiences

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Design & Atmospherics

Omaxe Chowk, New Delhi — for Heritage Architecture

Vegas, New Delhi — for Eco-conscious Landscaping

IMAGES Most Admired Speciality Shopping Centre of the Year

DLF Cyberhub (North)

Forum Rex Walk (South)

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Launch of the Year

Lulu Mall Hyderabad, Telangana — for Metro

Mall of Faridabad, Haryana — for Non Metro

IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year

The Flagship By CRC Group

IRIS Broadway Greno West by Trehan IRIS

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: ESG Initiatives

DLF Mall of India— for Environmental Best Practices

Nexus Select Malls— for Green Innovation

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: CSR Initiatives

Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Mobile Application

Ambience Mall

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Retaildential

Orion Mall @ Brigade Gateway

IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Highstreet Mall

Worldmark Aerocity, Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Mall-Tenant Collaboration Success Story

Amanora Mall, Pune & Snitch — for West

Forum South Bengaluru & Swarovski — for South

Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden & Croma— for North

Jurors of ISCA 2024