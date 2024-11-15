India’s Retail Real Estate Shines at Images Shopping Centre Awards 2024

Nexus, DLF, and Forum malls took center stage as shopping centers across 25 categories were honoured for their innovation and business excellence
New Delhi: The grand finale of the India Shopping Centres Next & India D2C Summit 2024 concluded late night with the spectacular IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2024, powered by Vegas late last evening. Held at the prestigious Hotel Pullman, Aerocity in New Delhi, the event honoured the exceptional achievements and innovations in India’s retail real estate industry.
The IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards recognized excellence across two distinct segments: the Jury Awards and the Retailers’ Choice Awards, covering a total of 25 categories. The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of leading brands and industry professionals who have demonstrated outstanding business performance and innovative strategies.
Top honours of the evening included Nexus Select CityWalk Delhi, awarded the IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year (North India). Nexus Hyderabad and Phoenix Palladium Mumbai received accolades in the South and West India categories, respectively. R Mall Thane was recognized for its impressive turnaround, winning the IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year for its ‘Turnaround Story’. Additionally, The Flagship by CRC Group and IRIS Broadway Greno West were celebrated as the IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centres of the Year, highlighting their promising potential in the retail landscape.
Demonstrating their exceptional performance, Nexus Malls stood out as a leading winner, clinching seven awards across multiple categories. DLF Malls and Forum Malls followed closely, each receiving four awards, while Lulu Malls earned three awards, highlighting their strong leadership and innovative contributions to the Indian retail industry.
All Awardees — ISCA 2024
RETAILERS’S CHOICE AWARDS
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – North (Metros)
DLF Mall of India, NOIDA
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – South (Metros)
Inorbit Hyderabad
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – West (Metros)
Phoenix Marketcity, Pune
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – North (Non-Metros)
Nexus Elante, Chandigarh — for Mini-metros and Tier 1
Mall of Dehradun, Dehradun — For Tier 2 and beyond
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – South (Non Metros)
LuLu Mall Kochi — for Mini-metros and Tier 1
Hilite Mall Calicut — For Tier 2 and beyond
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Best ROI & Trading Density – West (Non Metros)
Nexus Ahmedabad One, Ahmedabad
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: North
Nexus Select CityWalk, Delhi
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: South
Nexus Hyderabad Mall
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: West
Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai
JURY AWARDS
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Mall Activation Events – Metro
Infiniti Mall Malad (West)
Nexus Hyderabad (South)
Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden (North)
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Mall Activation Events – Non Metro
Tapadia City Centre Mall (South)
VR Ambarsar (North)
VR Nagpur (West)
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Multimedia Campaign
Nexus Select CityWalk
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Festival Campaign
Forum Kochi
Forum South Bengaluru
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Turnaround Story
R Mall, Thane
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Experiential Mall
CP 67, Mohali — for Edutainment Value Addition
DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram — for Retailtainment Innovation
Elpro City Square, Pune — for Championing Local Culture
VR Surat — for Contemporary Lifestyle Experiences
Worldmark, Gurugram — for Connected Community Experiences
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Design & Atmospherics
Omaxe Chowk, New Delhi — for Heritage Architecture
Vegas, New Delhi — for Eco-conscious Landscaping
IMAGES Most Admired Speciality Shopping Centre of the Year
DLF Cyberhub (North)
Forum Rex Walk (South)
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Launch of the Year
Lulu Mall Hyderabad, Telangana — for Metro
Mall of Faridabad, Haryana — for Non Metro
IMAGES Most Admired Upcoming Shopping Centre of the Year
The Flagship By CRC Group
IRIS Broadway Greno West by Trehan IRIS
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: ESG Initiatives
DLF Mall of India— for Environmental Best Practices
Nexus Select Malls— for Green Innovation
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: CSR Initiatives
Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Mobile Application
Ambience Mall
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Retaildential
Orion Mall @ Brigade Gateway
IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year: Highstreet Mall
Worldmark Aerocity, Delhi
IMAGES Most Admired Mall-Tenant Collaboration Success Story
Amanora Mall, Pune & Snitch — for West
Forum South Bengaluru & Swarovski — for South
Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden & Croma— for North
Jurors of ISCA 2024
- Abhishek Sharma, Sr Director, Retail – India, Knight Frank
- Arpita Tandon, Director – Retail, JLL India
- Ashish Dhir, Senior Director, 1Lattice
- Bimal Sharma, Head – Retail, CBRE South Asia
- Devangshu Dutta, Founder & Chief Executive, Third Eyesight
- Manoj K Agarwal, Founder MD, Consultant Partner
- Mukesh Mathur, CRO & Sr. Partner, BOD Consulting
- Shivjeet Kullar, Founder, NFX Digital
- Sumit K Lal, Retail One Solutions & Services
- Viren Razdan, MD, Brand-nomics
- Sameer Mehta, MD & CEO, Multiplier Brand Solutions
- Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD, ANAROCK Retail
- Sushmita Balasubramaniam, Independent Advisor, Kalagato
- Vasanth Kumar, Strategic Coach, Mentor
- Swati Mohindra, Senior Director & Head – Retail, Hospitality & Lifesciences, Cushman & Wakefield
- Bijou Kurien, Chairman, Retailers Association of India
- Govind Shrikhande, Mentor & Independent Director
- Anuj Puri, Chairman & Country Head, Anarock