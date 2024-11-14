Register Now
Google News
spot_img
HomeLatest News

Kajaria plans to open large-scale experience centres across India: MD

PTI
By PTI
51
0
Image credit: kajariaceramics.com
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company recently launched its flagship experience center in Chennai, spanning 15,000 sq. ft., and recognized as the largest facility of its kind in India

Chennai: Ceramic and vitrified tile manufacturer Kajaria has unveiled its largest Eternity and Kerovit experience centre in Chennai, with plans to set up similar facilities across the country, a senior official said.

The flagship experience centre, covering 15,000 sq ft, is touted as the largest of its kind in India. The facility is divided into two zones to showcase Kajaria’s Glazed Vitrified Tiles and Kerovit’s bathware solutions.

“Our mission is to make Kajaria’s exclusive tile, bath, and sanitary ware collection accessible to every family,” said Rishi Kajaria, Managing Director of Kajaria Bathware Pvt Ltd, in a company statement on Wednesday.

“This mega experience centre in Chennai marks the beginning of a new chapter, as we plan to launch similar large-scale centres across India this year,” added Kajaria, also the Joint Managing Director of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Kajaria Eternity COO Pankaj Sethi and Kerovit Vice President Dhirendra Joshi inaugurated the Chennai experience centre, the statement read.

Latest News
D2CMannu Mathew -

5 ways D2C brands can leverage the power of technology

Here are the thumb rules D2C businesses should apply when adapting technology to achieve operational efficiency and enhanced customer...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.