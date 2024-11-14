Kajaria plans to open large-scale experience centres across India: MD

The company recently launched its flagship experience center in Chennai, spanning 15,000 sq. ft., and recognized as the largest facility of its kind in India

Chennai: Ceramic and vitrified tile manufacturer Kajaria has unveiled its largest Eternity and Kerovit experience centre in Chennai, with plans to set up similar facilities across the country, a senior official said.

The flagship experience centre, covering 15,000 sq ft, is touted as the largest of its kind in India. The facility is divided into two zones to showcase Kajaria’s Glazed Vitrified Tiles and Kerovit’s bathware solutions.

“Our mission is to make Kajaria’s exclusive tile, bath, and sanitary ware collection accessible to every family,” said Rishi Kajaria, Managing Director of Kajaria Bathware Pvt Ltd, in a company statement on Wednesday.

“This mega experience centre in Chennai marks the beginning of a new chapter, as we plan to launch similar large-scale centres across India this year,” added Kajaria, also the Joint Managing Director of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Kajaria Eternity COO Pankaj Sethi and Kerovit Vice President Dhirendra Joshi inaugurated the Chennai experience centre, the statement read.