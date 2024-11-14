Agri-startup Fresh From Farm launches private-label branded fruits, targets 100 crore ARR by next quarter

The new branded fruit line is expected to contribute around 20% of its overall revenue

Bengaluru: New Delhi-based agri-startup Fresh From Farm (F3) has launched its private-label branded fruits in the Delhi NCR region, according to a company press release on Thursday.

The new branded fruit line is expected to contribute around 20% of its overall revenue and the company is on track to achieve a 100 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the next quarter.

The branded offerings, which include Ace Apples (apples), Bliss Berries (blueberries), Queen Kiwi (kiwis), Mighty melons (watermelons), and Bright Banana (bananas) are now available across more than 500 vendor partners in the Delhi NCR region.

“We are on a mission to create trust and ease in the experience of buying fresh fruit,” said Rohit Nagdewani, founder of F3. “By introducing branded options, we hope to provide consumers with a reliable standard that removes the guesswork so they can confidently pick up pre-graded, quality-assured fruit.”

F3’s strategic expansion plans include exploring partnerships with quick commerce platforms to make branded fruits even more accessible to consumers, the release added.

Founded in 2021 by Rohit Nagdewani, F3 is a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) fresh fruits demand consolidation platform. The company strives to deliver the fruits at competitive prices, directly from farm to retail.