YSL Beauty enters South India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
YSL Beauty store, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru; Source: LinkedIn
The newly launched YSL Beauty store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent’s (YSL) beauty arm YSL Beauty has forayed into South India with its latest store in Bengaluru, an industry official wrote on social media on Tuesday.

The newly launched store is located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Byatarayanapura.

“Another first in town! Thrilled to share YSL Beauty has launched their first outlet in South India at Mall of Asia,” said Tanul Bheda, general manager – leasing at Phoenix Mall of Asia, in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store.

The store offers YSL Beauty’s signature products, including lipsticks, foundations, eye palettes, and mascaras.

YSL Beauty was established in 2001, as a luxury brand under the L’Oréal Group. The brand entered the Indian market with fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa in July 2024 and the brand recently rolled out its first flagship store in New Delhi.

