Unlocking New Retail Frontiers: SCN and India D2C Summit 2024 Connects D2C Brands with Real Estate Giants

The powerful convergence of SCN and India D2C Summit 2024 brings together 150 speakers and over 50 exhibitors setting the stage for developing profitable synergies

New Delhi: The much-anticipated co-located events, India D2C Summit 2024 and Shopping Centres Next (SCN), officially commenced today at the Pullman Hotel, Aerocity, bringing together industry leaders, retail innovators, and key stakeholders from across the country. The two-day event, to be held on 13 and 14 November, promises to redefine the future of retail with its unique blend of insights, discussions, and strategic collaborations.

The co-location of India D2C Summit 2024 and SCN marks a significant milestone, reflecting the evolving dynamics between shopping centres and the fast-growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment. Based on the theme, “New Age Destinations Anchored by Experiences,” the event seeks to facilitate a meaningful dialogue on creating innovative retail environments that cater to the changing consumer landscape. The convergence of D2C and Shopping Centres sets the stage for a series of engaging discussions, showcasing the synergy between D2C brands eager to expand offline and developers seeking fresh, experiential concepts for their retail spaces.

The conference features over 150 prominent speakers and more than 50 exhibitors, making it a hub for the latest trends and strategies in retail. Attendees include top D2C founders, retail heads, shopping mall developers, and other key stakeholders from the retail ecosystem. This impressive lineup reflects the growing importance of integrating D2C strategies within shopping centre frameworks to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Bhavesh Pitroda, Convenor of the India D2C Summit and Director & CEO of IMAGES Group, highlighted the significance of the co-located events, stating, “The powerful convergence of SCN and India D2C Summit 2024 is perfectly timed, as developers are keen to explore new partnerships with D2C brands looking to expand into new geographies. Over the next two days, we aim to foster fruitful interactions that will help shape innovative shopping centre models, tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern India.”

The opening session ‘D2C Turbocharge: 60 Minutes with India’s sharpest founders’ highlighted the crisp insights, battle-tested strategies and innovative approaches to scaling, marketing and customer acquisition.

Celebrating Retail Excellence: NIRA and ISCA Awards

The event will also host two prestigious awards ceremonies — the IMAGES North India Retail Awards (NIRA) and the annual IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2024. These ceremonies will celebrate excellence in retail, recognizing outstanding achievements and innovative practices that have set new benchmarks in the industry. The awards are designed to honour both established brands and emerging players, showcasing their contributions to shaping the future of retail in India.

The event’s co-location aims to bridge the gap between offline retail expansion and the growing D2C market, providing a robust platform for networking, learning, and deal-making. With an impressive agenda featuring insightful panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynote sessions, participants can look forward to gaining actionable strategies for scaling their businesses and adapting to the rapidly shifting retail landscape.

About Shopping Centres Next

Shopping Centres Next 2024 brings together the leaders of India’s shopping centre industry, featuring top businesses and professionals from the design, leasing, and management sectors. This gathering is focused on developing innovative strategies and forming key partnerships to elevate shopper experiences. The collective aim is to seamlessly adapt to evolving technologies and shifting consumer preferences, shaping the future of retail.

About India D2C Summit

The D2C Summit is India’s largest D2C and e-commerce conference, featuring over 2,000+ attendees and a star-studded lineup of 100+ expert speakers from India’s booming digital commerce ecosystem. Learn how to build and scale your D2C and E-commerce business from India’s top brands and experts. Despite 1000s of new-age brands and startups, the D2C or direct-to-consumer is a misnomer in the Indian context. That’s because the reliance on marketplaces, retail channels and other platforms to sell is often greater than sales from native platforms.