Shoppers Stop adds two new Estée Lauder boutiques in New Delhi

Bengaluru: Department store chain Shoppers Stop’s beauty vertical has launched two new boutiques in New Delhi in partnership with American cosmetics company Estée Lauder, a company official wrote on social media.

The new boutiques – Bobbi Brown and Jo Malone London – are located at Vasant Kunj’s Promenade Mall.

“A big win for the beauty vertical at Shoppers Stop as we officially launch two new boutiques at Vasant Kunj Promenade Mall in partnership with Estée Lauder—Bobbi Brown and Jo Malone London,” said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer – beauty at Shoppers Stop in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the newly launched stores. “Both brands are much loved by our customers and were brought to life due to their overwhelming demand.”

Shoppers Stop partnered with Estée Lauder in 2007 to launch the first MAC Cosmetics store. The partnership has continued to grow, and Shoppers Stop now operates 88 speciality beauty stand-alone stores for several Estée Lauder brands, including MAC Cosmetics, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone London, and Too Faced.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Today, the company operates over 106 department stores in more than 56 cities, over 7 premium home concept stores, more than 50 stores of its value fashion brand Intune, and 23 airport doors.