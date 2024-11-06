Zoff eyes Rs 450 cr by 2029, focus on offline expansion: Co-founder Akash Agrawalla

The Shilpa Shetty-endorsed brand is present in over 5,000 mom-and-pop stores with plans to expand it further.

New Delhi: Raipur-based food and manufacturing company Zoff (Zone of fresh foods) which sells spices and dry fruits online eyes a revenue of Rs 450 crore by 2029 with a focus on expanding to offline sales as well, its top executive said.

“We have started focusing on offline sales. Apart from quick commerce, offline sales will also have a bigger impact, going ahead. We plan to go full scale offline,” said Akash Agrawalla, co-founder, Zoff.

“The company is 70% online and 30 % offline, but we plan to make it 50:50 within the next three years,” added Agrawalla.

However, the company, which is present in over 5,000 mom-and-pop stores, does not plan to open exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). In addition, it is also in the process of entering the ready-to-cook category.

The company also focuses on AI-backed tech implementation with a key focus on inventory and supply chain, data analytics and employee-level monitoring at its plants and other operational areas.

“We aim to achieve 100% productivity and we are working on that at the operational level,” added Agrawalla.

Zoff, founded in 2018, secured Rs 400 million in Series A funding in August, led by JM Financial Private Equity through the JM Financial India Growth Fund III. This follows its earlier major investment after appearing on Shark Tank India, where it gained support from Boat co-founder Aman Gupta. For the recent deal, Mosaic Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. served as Zoff’s exclusive financial advisor.

Zoff products are priced in the range of Rs 150 to Rs Rs 2,300 and it has partnered with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who is also the brand ambassador.

It clocked a revenue of Rs 93 crore in the financial year (FY) 2023-24 with plans to close this fiscal at Rs 130 crore.

It spends around 12%-15% of its revenue on marketing and focuses on user-generated content (UGC) with more plans in that area.