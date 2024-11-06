Oven Story Pizza targets to open 200 stores in 2 years

The brand’s plan involves expanding into metro cities and tier-II and tier-III cities, capitalising on rapid urbanisation and increasing preference for food delivery services

Bengaluru: Homegrowth pizza chain Oven Story Pizza is targeting to open 200 offline stores in the next two years with a goal to strengthen its presence in major cities and explore new markets in India, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The brand’s plan involves expanding into metro cities and tier-II and tier-III cities, capitalising on rapid urbanisation and increasing preference for food delivery services, the company stated.

It recently opened its first flagship store at Saguna More, Patna, followed by another store in Anand, located in Gujarat.

As it expands, Oven story Pizza will continue targeting young, urban consumers and has made use of hyper-local marketing strategies to drive growth for its new outlets. Currently the brand is available to order from EatSure, Oven Story App, and food aggregators.

Oven Story Pizza was founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, both alumni of IIM Lucknow. The brand is owned by Rebel Foods, which also operates popular cloud kitchen brands like Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, and Faasos.