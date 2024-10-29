Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Zudio opens 11,053 sq. ft. store at NHPC metro station, Faridabad

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
98
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Since its launch in 2016, Zudio has rapidly grown to over 500 stores across India.

New Delhi: Tata Group’s value fast fashion chain Zudio has announced the opening of its newest and largest store in Faridabad, covering 11,053 sq. ft. at NHPC Metro Station Mall, a release said on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to open this flagship Zudio store in NHPC Metro Station Mall,” shared Uddhav Poddar, CMD of Bhumika Group. “This store allows us to bring the latest in fashion trends directly to Faridabad, creating a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience.”

Since its launch in September 2016 with a flagship store on Bengaluru’s Commercial Street, Zudio has rapidly grown to over 500 stores across India, according to its official website. This year, in September, Zudio opened its first international store in the United Arab Emirates, marking a key milestone in its expansion journey. With ambitious growth plans, Zudio aims to add up to 200 more stores during the 2024-25 fiscal year, as reported by IndiaRetailing.

Founded in 1961, Bhumika Group has grown its business interests across diverse sectors, including construction, warehousing, logistics, mining, textiles, and manufacturing. With a nationwide presence, the Group operates from offices in Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Kerala. Urban Square Mall in Udaipur stands as Bhumika Group’s largest real estate project.
Latest News
FMCGIndiaretailing Bureau -

IRHPL unveils travel convenience stores Neo Travel at Hyderabad Airport

Covering over 1,000 sq. ft., Neo Travel provides a selection of healthy snacks, wellness items, and travel essentials. New Delhi: India...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.