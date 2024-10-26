D2C skincare brand Asaya to address Indian skin needs, targets offline entry

The brand is gearing up for significant growth in FY25, targeting revenue of Rs 13 crore

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare brand Asaya was founded in 2023 by Neeraj Biyani, Eeti Sharma, and Mandeep Singh Bhatia. Over just eight months of operation in fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, Asaya achieved a sales total of Rs 96 lakh.

Currently, the brand is gearing up for significant growth in FY 2024-25, targeting revenue of Rs 13 crore and laying plans for an offline expansion once it reaches a Rs 50 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone. Focusing on suncare and hyperpigmentation solutions, Asaya plans to serve this market thoroughly through unique product formulations, sensory-enhancing textures, and convenient formats.

“Our team of cosmetic chemists and dermatologists, who specialise in melanin-rich skin care, guide R&D and product development to create researched, dermatologically and clinically tested, high-performance skincare that’s rooted in giving the melanin-rich skin the extra love,” said its co-founders

Some of the retailer’s top-selling products indlude sunscreen spray, D Tan face wash, and specialised face serums. Asaya’s brand identity is rooted in its innovative use of the MelaMe complex, formulated to combat hyperpigmentation.

The brand had financial backing from investors, including Huddle Ventures, Eternal Capital, and OTP Ventures.

The company collaborates with essential business enablers like Emiza and Zippee to elevate customer experience across product quality, packaging, UI/UX, and delivery. Through continuous feedback, analytics, CRM, and ratings, it gathers valuable consumer insights and drives its re-marketing efforts through automated processes.