Lee and Hard Rock Cafe launch rock tribute tour featuring 2Blue across India

Lee also plans to expand its retail footprint by doubling exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) over the next 12 months.

New Delhi: Denim brand Lee operated in India by Begaluru-based omni channel retailer Ace Turtle has teamed up with Hard Rock Cafe for a rock tribute tour featuring artist Tirthankar Poddar, popularly known as 2Blue, a company executive told IndiaRetailing.

The tour pays homage to legendary rock bands AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses, with live performances across nine Indian cities. Starting from October 19th in Bengaluru, the tour will cover Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, and Pune, concluding in January 2025.

“We aim to amplify Lee’s presence in India while resonating with a new generation of fans who value authenticity and style,” said Jitender Singh, business head, Lee at Ace Turtle.

The performances are designed to enhance customer engagement, with interactive elements like photo booths, exclusive merchandise, and pre-event giveaways offering free passes. Lee is leveraging this partnership to deepen brand affinity among its target audience.

Although specific investment details were not disclosed, this collaboration is part of a broader strategy to connect with India’s young, fashion-forward audience. Singh also revealed plans to expand Lee’s retail footprint, to double its exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) over the next 12 months from 50 at present to around 100 by 2025.

With this tour, Lee continues to explore impactful partnerships that foster brand loyalty, combining music and fashion to create lasting engagement with consumers.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that Ace Turtle, which operates brands like Lee, Wrangler, Toys “R” Us, Babies “R” Us and Dockers in India, plans to double its revenue to Rs 1,000 crore by financial year (FY) 2027-2028, up from its projected Rs 500 crore sales for the current fiscal year.

Both Lee and Wrangler have achieved profitability in FY24, demonstrating the effectiveness of Ace Turtle’s tech-driven approach which includes eliminating middlemen and ensuring price parity across channels, supported by data-driven decisions on product assortment.