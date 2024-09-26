Ace Turtle eyes Rs 1,000 cr revenue by FY28, plans to bring one new global brand every year 

Since its founding in 2014, Ace Turtle has been at the forefront of integrating technology into retail, initially launching with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model before transitioning to a licensing and franchise model.

This pivotal shift has led to Ace Turtle becoming the India Franchisee of a raft of well-known global brands including Lee, Wrangler, Toys”R” Us, Babies ”R” Us and Dockers. In FY23, AceTurtle saw its revenue surge over 100% compared to the previous year. On top of that, the Bengaluru-based tech-led retailer managed to grow its topline by 30%, even as the country’s fashion apparel market was reeling under a slowdown, added the top executive.

Over the years, the company’s focus has also shifted to supply chain efficiency. It has developed an algorithm to predict sales, achieving up to 88% accuracy. Their next phase involves improving supply chain operations, as they believe retail margins will increasingly depend on supply chain efficiencies.

In addition, the company uses advanced AI systems in stores to track customer behaviour and product performance and has also developed an in-house app called Connect to streamline store operations, from attendance to training, added Chhabra.

When asked if the company has any plans to move back to the SaaS business, Chhabra said “Not at this stage. We’re still focused on solving our internal problems and increasing our tech development speed. Right now, it’s about building the components we need. We believe we’re ahead of the curve globally, but our focus remains on solving our challenges, not returning to SaaS just yet.”

Chhabra discussed the shifting dynamics of retail in India, noting a current sales split of approximately 56% online and 44% offline, with offline sales gaining momentum over the years. After the pandemic, online sales surged for the company, but in the last year or two, offline has outperformed online, he said.

Chhabra said Ace Turtle is also prioritising its data handling and governance. “The company adheres to strict customer consent protocols for handling Personally Identifiable Information (PII), ensuring compliance with emerging regulations,” he said. “As Ace Turtle transitions to a hybrid cloud model, it aims to enhance data security and operational efficiency.”

The company relies on the cloud for ease and speed. However, costs remain a significant challenge. The company is in the process of making the entire tech stack cloud-agnostic, currently working with both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud.

Chhabra expressed optimism and said tech expenses are bound to come down in future. “I believe costs will continue to decrease, though I do have some concerns about rising cloud costs. That’s something our team is focusing on this year—balancing operational expenses while leveraging technology effectively,” he said.

To tap the burgeoning fashion and lifestyle market in India, Ace Turtle plans to launch a new international brand – that he declines to name yet – in January and intends to introduce one new global brand every year going forward, expanding its portfolio into diverse sectors even beyond fashion.