DS Group opens 3rd Laderach store in Delhi’s Chanakya Mall

New Delhi: FMCG conglomerate DS Group has launched its third Läderach store in New Delhi, situated in the Chanakya Mall, a release said on Thursday.

This store brings the Swiss luxury chocolate experience closer to the city’s elite shoppers, diplomats, and expatriates.

Inaugurated by Sanskriti Gupta of Läderach India, the store showcases Swiss chocolate craftsmanship, offering pralines, truffles, chocolate bars, and customizable gifting options.

Gupta shared, “This new store reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class chocolate experiences in India, following the success of our first store in DLF Emporio.”

Laderach continues to strengthen its presence in India with this launch. Founded in 1929, DS Group is a multi-business conglomerate with diverse interests in FMCG, luxury retail, hospitality, and more, housing renowned brands like Rajnigandha and Catch.