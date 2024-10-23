Cellecor Gadgets Ltd expands across South India, Gujarat

Cellecor has partnered with Sangeetha Mobiles Private Limited (Wham Infocom Private Limited) and Cellbay Mobiles and Electronics Pvt Ltd in South India and Poojara Telecom Pvt Ltd, PhoneWale Limited, Umiya Mobile Pvt Ltd, and Ramdev Mobiles in Gujarat.

New Delhi: Consumer electronics brand Cellecor Gadgets Ltd has announced a series of partnerships with leading retail chains across South India and Gujarat, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

“Cellecor’s expansion strategy is not only about increasing the number of retail touchpoints but also about improving the overall shopping experience,” said Ravi Agarwal, MD and Founder, of Cellecor Gadgets Limited. “With a customer-first approach, Cellecor and its partners aim to provide a seamless and enjoyable in-store experience, where customers can see, touch, and test the products before making their purchasing decisions.”

According to the company release, Cellecor has formed partnerships with two of South India’s prominent retail chains, Sangeetha Mobiles Private Limited (Wham Infocom Private Limited) and Cellbay Mobiles and Electronics Pvt Ltd.

In addition to its growth in South India, the brand is strengthening its market presence in Gujarat through partnerships with leading retail chains: Poojara Telecom Pvt Ltd, PhoneWale Limited, Umiya Mobile Pvt Ltd, and Ramdev Mobiles. These alliances are set to expand Cellecor’s reach throughout the state, offering customers in key cities and towns access to its vast product line-up.

Cellecor Gadgets offers a diverse range of products, including mobile phones, smart TVs, speakers, neckbands, TWS, soundbars, smart watches, washing machines, and many more.