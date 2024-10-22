Powering Consumption Growth: India’s Home and Household Market by Deloitte

The report provides an in-depth analysis of India’s growing home and household market and is a strategic roadmap for businesses seeking to expand in the market

Powering Consumption Growth: India’s Home and Household Market report by global professional services organisation Deloitte provides an in-depth analysis of India’s growing home and household market and is a strategic roadmap for businesses seeking to expand in the market.

The report analyses sector-wise trends as well as consumer insights and highlights how technological innovations such as AI, IoT, AR/VR, and the metaverse are transforming the market.

Furthermore, the report examines the expected market growth drivers and major challenges, while discussing strategies for companies to capitalise on opportunities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, along with key trends expected to influence the future of the home and household sector.

Key findings of the report are:

The Indian home and household market, valued at $138 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $237 billion by 2030, driven by urbanisation, rising incomes, and a shift towards premium branded products.

Consumer durables and appliances account for more than 45% of the market, followed by furniture . Consumer durables and appliances sector is expected to grow at a 7% CAGR and is projected to reach $97 billion.

Consumers are indulging in home makeovers, driving the renovation market’s projected growth to $14.3 billion by 2027.

The home safety sector is expected to grow at 11% CAGR and is projected to reach $4 billion by 2027.

Click here to access the entire report