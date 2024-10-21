Zudio inaugurates 10,000 sq. ft. store at World Street by Omaxe

The addition of Zudio further enhances World Street’s offerings, adding to the extensive range of top-tier brands available

New Delhi: Tata Group’s value retail fast fashion chain Zudio has opened a new store at World Street by Omaxe, a release by the shopping centre said on Monday. The 10,000 sq. ft. store was inaugurated with a special event attended by senior management from both World Street Omaxe and the Zudio team.

The addition of Zudio further enhances the various offerings of World Street, as it has more than 200 brands already in operation, adding to the extensive range of top-tier brands available.

“We are happy to expand our presence at World Street by Omaxe. Our mission is to make fashion accessible to everyone, and this new store will allow us to bring stylish and high-quality products to the people,” said Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Group.

“The store offers customers a range of stylish apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Its spacious layout and modern design provide a welcoming environment for buyers to explore the latest collections,” he added further.

Launched in September 2016 with its first store on Commercial Street, Bengaluru, Zudio has rapidly expanded, boasting more than 500 stores across the country, as per its official website. The brand recently opened its first international store in the United Arab Emirates in the month of September. The brand has ambitious plans to further its reach, with IndiaRetailing reporting that Zudio aims to open up to 200 more stores in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Located strategically in Faridabad, near the upcoming Jewar Airport, Omaxe World Street, spanning 130+ acres, offers a mixed-use development with commercial, retail, residential, and office space. Inspired by global high streets from cities like London, Paris, and Hong Kong, World Street incorporates aesthetics to create a global destination that spurs economic growth and enhances Faridabad’s retail landscape.