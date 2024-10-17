Register Now
Retail space Peninsula Centre opens in Pune’s Gahunje

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Located near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Gahunje, this commercial retail project has already garnered traction, with over 70% of the inventory sold at launch.

New Delhi: Peninsula Land Limited (PLL), part of the Ashok Piramal Group has announced the launch of Peninsula Centre, the latest addition to the company’s mixed-used landscape in Pune, it said in a release.

“Peninsula Centre is being developed to fulfil this requirement, fostering both business growth and enhancing the quality of life for the community. Looking ahead, we have plans for further retail commercial developments to meet the evolving needs of the area,”  said Siddharth Setia, President – Business Development, Project Design and Revenue, at Peninsula Land Limited.

Spread across four floors, Peninsula Centre houses 52 thoughtfully designed commercial retail spaces ranging from 222 to 305 square feet, offering businesses customisable spaces to cater to their needs.

Established over 100 years ago, Peninsula Land Limited has a portfolio across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and beyond.

