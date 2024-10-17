Register Now
Fashion tech brand Anny raises seed funding 

19
0
In the past 15 months, Anny has experienced growth, expanding nearly 8x over the last 6 months.

New Delhi: Fashion tech company Anny has closed its seed funding round, led by Faad Capital with additional backing from prominent high-net individuals (HNIs) and industry leaders, a release by the company said on Monday.

Founded in 2023 by Japjot Singh, Aveen Kaur and Rahul Tanwar, Anny has seen nearly 8x growth in the past six months alone.

“With Faad’s support, Anny is poised to become the go-to fashion brand for women, offering stylish, accessible options for every occasion,” said Japjot Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Anny. “We’re excited to soon launch our mobile app and open our first physical store in early 2025, enhancing accessibility and convenience for our customers.”

Anny plans to introduce over 500 new products each month, ensuring its collections remain fresh, exciting, and on-trend. With a proprietary Indian-specific size chart, Anny provides an unparalleled fit and comfort for Indian women, addressing the diversity of body types across the country.

