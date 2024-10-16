Register Now
La Pink onboards Parineeti Chopra as its first brand ambassador

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Established in 2023, La pink offers more than 60 products in its portfolio

Bengaluru: Homegrown beauty brand La Pink has onboarded Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra as its first-ever brand ambassador, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. 

Chopra will help La Pink in its mission to inspire conscious beauty and create a healthier future for both consumers and the planet, the release added.

La Pink claims to be India’s first beauty brand with 100% microplastic free formulations. Established in 2023 with 17 products, today, the company has more than 60 products in its portfolio. 

“As  a  passionate  advocate  for  social  change, Chopra’s support for initiatives that uplift women and foster self-love resonates deeply with La Pink’s mission of giving the best to the community,” said Nitin Jain, founder of La Pink. “We are thrilled to collaborate with her to encourage our community to embrace their individuality and celebrate their unique beauty with only the best of natural ingredients.” 

“I am excited to be associated with La Pink and hope this collaboration will inspire people to embrace mindful beauty choices for healthier skin and a better planet,” said Chopra.

